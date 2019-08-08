New mobile taxi app PIU launched in city

The city is set to witness greater competition in the call-taxi sector with the launch of PIU, a new taxi and autorickshaw app. K.G. Sivadasan Nair, chairman and co-founder, Mindmaster Technologies, lauched the taxi aggregator app in the city on Wednesday.

Mr. Nair promised that the mobile taxi app would create a win-win situation for all stakeholders, including commuters, taxi owners and taxi aggregators.

Affordable rides

He said the PIU app, having already enrolled over 3,000 commercial cars, would work with a “Fair Fare” policy, benefitting the commuters through ride profit share, and ensuring bigger earnings for drivers through minimal charging of commission.

Mr. Nair said the PIU taxi, unlike other dominant taxi aggregators that charge a hefty commission of more than 20% from its drivers, would charge only a small percent of commission.

The drivers, by paying a nominal annual subscription, would be able to earn more profit on their rides.

Rides on discount

Similarly, the new taxi operator will give ride profit share to loyal customers and more than four rides a month will have discounts.

The company has also created an SOS button for the safety of women passengers.