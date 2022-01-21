New mobile-based leave app for Chennai police personnel rolled out

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin inaugurated the initiative on Friday; the app aims at eradicating delays and rejections and ensuring transparency in the leave process for the police

A new mobile-based app has been launched for police personnel in Chennai to apply for leave and to get it sanctioned immediately, without any hassle.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin formally inaugurated this initiative of the Greater Chennai City Police, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S.K. Prabakar, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal at the Secretariat on Friday.

The new mobile app, called CLAPP (Complete Leave APP) has been designed to eradicate delays, summary rejections or favoritism by the sanctioning authority and is aimed at ensuring more transparency in the leave process.

The Armed Reserve units of the Greater Chennai City Police have the largest contingent of personnel, with more than 5,800 police personnel.

Earlier, personnel from constable up to the rank of special sub-inspector (SSI) had to meet their reporting officers concerned amidst their hectic workload for approval for their leave applications. After getting the approval, they had to enter it in their dairies in the Armed Reserve Police unit office. Since it was burdensome for them, CLAPP has been introduced in the interest of police personnel, said a press release.

Mr. Jiwal told The Hindu, “Now these personnel need not physically wait for any paperwork. By downloading and clicking on CLAPP, the personnel can get their leave sanctioned without any hassle from the place where they are. As of now, AR police personnel -- both women and men from the rank of constable up to special sub-inspector can start using the app from today. The back-end data is ready already. They have to just download the app and can apply for casual leave, earned leave and medical leave, online".

The sanctioning authority must process and sanction the leave within three hours. If there is delay for more than three hours, it will be escalated to the superior officer above the sanctioning officer.

For those who do not have the internet, a special arrangement has been made. They can use advanced CLAPP V2 and apply by sending an SMS.