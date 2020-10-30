New IVRS for Indane customers from November 1

The new IVRS number is an all India number and aims to be an unified facility for all of Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG consumers

Indane customers will have to use a new phone number 7718955555 to book liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders from November 1.

The new IVRS number is an all India number and aims to be an unified facility for all of Indian Oil Corporation’s LPG consumers across the country.

At present, Indane customers use various numbers.

“It was a national tender and the new telecom provider has taken the bid and has chosen to provide a new number. We have urged the IOCL head office to hold onto the old number for sometime so that we can provide uninterrupted service to consumers,” said an IOC official.

Distributors have been asked to ensure that information about the change in booking number reaches all their customers. The company has around 1.20 crore active LPG customers in the State. Flyers are sent to consumers, their bills are getting seals with the new numbers and stickers are being pasted to remind customers of the change.

Indane LPG refill booking can be done using the customer’s registered mobile number only. If the customer’s number is registered in Indane’s records, the IVRS will prompt the 16-digit consumer ID. This 16-digit consumer ID is mentioned on the customer’s Indane LPG invoices/cash memos/subscription voucher. Upon confirmation by the customer, refill booking would be accepted.

If the customer’s mobile number is not available in the records, then one-time registration of the mobile number should be done by customers by entering their 16-digit consumer ID. This should be followed by authentication in the same IVRS call. Upon confirmation, the customer’s mobile number would get registered and the LPG refill booking would be accepted.