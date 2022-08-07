Chennai

New Director General for CSIR

N. Kalaiselvi, Director, CISR- Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, has been appointed Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. Her appointment was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet. 

This is for a period of two years, with effect from the date of assignment of charge of the post of until further orders, whichever is earlier. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2022 1:14:17 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-director-general-for-csir/article65738728.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR