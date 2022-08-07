New Director General for CSIR

N. Kalaiselvi, Director, CISR- Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI), Karaikudi, has been appointed Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-cum-Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. Her appointment was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet.

This is for a period of two years, with effect from the date of assignment of charge of the post of until further orders, whichever is earlier.