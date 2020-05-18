New device to monitor COVID-19 patients

Kauvery Hospital will use bluetooth-based devices to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The hospital will use bluetooth-enabledd pulse oxymeter and thermometer probe for patients who have been advised home quarantine.

The hospital has created a dashboard and a separate central monitoring team with customised alarm for patients according to their symptoms and co-morbidities.

The dashboard is linked to the treating physician who receives an alert if there are deviations from normalcy in the patient. The physician can contact the patient either over phone or via video call to decide on management protocol.

The technology addresses the fear of social isolation and abandonment and spread of disease in the locality.

Aslesha Sheth, consultant and clinical lead at the emergency medicine department, said the device would monitor the patient round-the-clock.

Hospital's executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said, “By visually seeing the normal vital parameters on the device or App, the COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms get reassured. Patients whose condition worsens at home due to silent hypoxia or respiratory compromise are alerted early when their vital parameters are abnormal. Patients can thus be safely managed at home.”