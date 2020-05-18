Chennai

New device to monitor COVID-19 patients

City hospital uses bluetooth-based device to stay connected

Kauvery Hospital will use bluetooth-based devices to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. The hospital will use bluetooth-enabledd pulse oxymeter and thermometer probe for patients who have been advised home quarantine.

The hospital has created a dashboard and a separate central monitoring team with customised alarm for patients according to their symptoms and co-morbidities.

The dashboard is linked to the treating physician who receives an alert if there are deviations from normalcy in the patient. The physician can contact the patient either over phone or via video call to decide on management protocol.

The technology addresses the fear of social isolation and abandonment and spread of disease in the locality.

Aslesha Sheth, consultant and clinical lead at the emergency medicine department, said the device would monitor the patient round-the-clock.

Hospital's executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said, “By visually seeing the normal vital parameters on the device or App, the COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms get reassured. Patients whose condition worsens at home due to silent hypoxia or respiratory compromise are alerted early when their vital parameters are abnormal. Patients can thus be safely managed at home.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:58:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/new-device-to-monitor-covid-19-patients/article31618483.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY