New courses introduced for NIOS students

To upskill workers and open a broad spectrum of opportunities in the logistics sector, a memorandum of understanding was signed on Friday between the Logistics Sector Skill Council and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Five subjects will be introduced in logistics for those pursuing education through NIOS, said S. Vijayakumar, director, student support services, NIOS. “There will be two subjects in Class X and three in Class XII. These will benefit thousands of students across the country and also help in upskilling workers employed in this field.”

Ravikanth Yamarthy, chief operating officer, Logistics Sector Skill Council, said there was more to logistics than driving, loading and unloading. “There are not many academic courses in logistics. After schooling through NIOS, there is a career progression because BBA logistics has been introduced in 58 institutions across the country. We have also come up with a postgraduate course, which is M.Sc in data analytics and supply chain management. We have finished some discussions with Bradley University for a programme wherein a student can pursue the first year here and the second in the U.S. We are also trying to close in on deals with a few universities in Australia and South Africa,” he said.

Rajeev Kumar Singh, academic director, NIOS, said this curriculum was developed to cater to employment in this sector, which was growing exponentially.