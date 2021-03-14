Chennai

New consumer cards available at Metrowater offices

The Metrowater has asked consumers to collect new cards from the respective depot offices on working days between 8.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. Consumers could collect the cards for free, a press release said.

