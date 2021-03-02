‘Never compromise on quality of science, give 100% devotion’

S.M. Yusuf, director, Institute of Physics in Bhubaneswar, said that interdisciplinary research was needed for nation-building.
Speaking at the annual research day held at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, he said the purpose of research was to discover answers to questions through application of scientific procedures.
“Never compromise on the quality of science. Have a deep knowledge in the subject and give 100% devotion to work,” he said.
P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, SRMIST, said the institution was moving from a teaching institution to a research institution. He stressed on the need for all students to get involved in research.
C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor, SRMIST, highlighted the contributions made by the institution in research.
