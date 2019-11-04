Nethrodaya celebrates 17th anniversary

“Always wake up every day with the thought that you can do what you are aiming for,” Madras High Court Judge C.V. Karthikeyan said on Sunday at the 17th anniversary celebration of Nethrodaya, an organisation that works with the differently abled.

“In this organisation, you have been taught additional skills like singing and yoga and these will go a long way in helping you. You should remember that when you have an aim and reach for it, someday or other, you will certainly ceratinly accomplish it,” he said.

Rajeshwari, a professor, and P. Myilsamy, a teacher, and his wife M.A. Devi, an assistant manager at a bank, were honoured during the occasion for overcoming several challenges and achieving their goals.

Nethrodaya founder C. Govindakrishnan said the idea of these awards was not only to recognise achievements but to also inspire others.