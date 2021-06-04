Nepalese national held for smuggling liquor from Karnataka

The police have launched a search to nab his accomplices.

Personnel from the Arumbakkam police station on Thursday arrested a Nepalese national, who was part of a gang which smuggled Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from Karnataka in a container and two cars.

Following a tip-off, the personnel of the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PeW) and Arumbakkam conducted vehicle checks on E.V.R. Salai, near the Naduvankarai bridge, on Wednesday. Around 10.30 p.m., they intercepted a SUV, a container truck and a car.

Immediately, the occupants of the vehicle escaped, leaving the vehicles on the road. As many as 3,408 liquor bottles concealed in the vehicles were seized. They were smuggled from Karnataka for sale.

The police arrested the driver of the container truck, identified as Sonusingh, 39, a Nepalese national, who was staying in Chetpet, and launched a search to nab his accomplices.