NEET toppers’ diary launched

A diary with handwritten notes by NEET toppers has been compiled and is proposed to be given free of cost to NEET aspirants.
Amma Kalviyagam has launched the Toppers’ Diary Handwritten Notes which is aimed at helping students preparing for the test scheduled for May 3.
The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has forced the students to stay home and take online courses. The 600-page diary is a compilation of concepts, formulae and notes jotted down by NEET toppers and is aimed at serving as a quick revision guide. The diary includes notes on physics, chemistry and biology and can be downloaded on www.ammakalviyagam.in.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.