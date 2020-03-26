Chennai

NEET toppers’ diary launched

A diary with handwritten notes by NEET toppers has been compiled and is proposed to be given free of cost to NEET aspirants.

Amma Kalviyagam has launched the Toppers’ Diary Handwritten Notes which is aimed at helping students preparing for the test scheduled for May 3.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown has forced the students to stay home and take online courses. The 600-page diary is a compilation of concepts, formulae and notes jotted down by NEET toppers and is aimed at serving as a quick revision guide. The diary includes notes on physics, chemistry and biology and can be downloaded on www.ammakalviyagam.in.

