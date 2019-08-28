NEET: online coaching in 12 centres

The School Education Department on Tuesday organised an orientation programme for teachers and students for online coaching for NEET and other competitive exams.

The facility will be made available to students in six centres in Chennai, four centres in Coimbatore and two centres in Erode, all located in schools. The classes will be meant for students studying in the English medium sections of government and government-aided schools only.

The department has tied up with ETOOS India, a private company involved in coaching students for competitive exams including NEET. “The centres have been given access to our content through USER IDs and Passwords. They can access video lessons, tests and material during their classes and students can contact us if needed,” said a representative.

A headmaster from Chennai said at the centre on his school campus, students from the nearby government and government-aided schools would be expected to attend the online coaching classes.

“We are yet to receive information on how frequently we should conduct the classes through the week, but we’re hoping to have a minimum of three classes per week,” he added. Teachers from these schools are expected to coordinate the classes and be present to answer students about any queries they might have.

There is a lack of clarity with regard to when full-fledged coaching for government and government aided students will begin this year. The School Education department conducted a screening test to select students to attend the coaching. A senior official said that they short-listed nearly 13,000 students from both classes 11 and 12 for the same.

“At present, tests are being conducted across all schools every Friday to prepare students to take up NEET. These tests are for 240 marks and the question papers are being prepared by a team of teachers and sent to all the schools every week,” she added.