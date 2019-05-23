Need to be frugal with use of natural resources, says Venkaiah

Launching a tree ambulance, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said conservation of biodiversity was central to achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

He was speaking at an event organised to celebrate the International Day for Biological Diversity in the city. Urging people to take a pledge to take care of the environment, Mr. Naidu said it was essential to be responsive to the changing needs of the world for achieving sustainable development that was equitable and people-centred.

“Sustainable development mandates the efficient use of available natural resources including biodiversity and we need to be much more frugal in the way we use these resources. The current consumption patterns, especially in the industrialised world, are unsustainable,” he explained.

Organised by the Ministry of Environment and Forests as well as the National Biodiversity Authority, the event saw the launch of an access and benefit monitoring system.

Awards announced

The India Biodiversity Awards for 2020 — that seeks to honour persons who have worked towards conservation at the grassroot levels — were also announced.

Mr. Naidu also inaugurated the ‘tree ambulance’ initiative, designed to provide first-aid treatment to trees as well as to help with tree plantation, shifting of trees, seed ball distribution and other awareness activities regarding afforestation.

He said initiatives like this, which were unconventional solutions, along with active community participation, could contribute in a large way towards conservation activities.