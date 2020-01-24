Nadigar Sangam cases: HC to deliver verdict today

The Madras High Court is all set to deliver orders on Friday in a batch of cases which would decide the validity of elections held for South Indian Artists Association (SIAA), popularly known as Nadigar Sangam, on June 23 and pave the way for the counting of votes that remain confined to the ballot boxes for more than six months.

Justice K. Kalyanasundaram would also be delivering orders on another set of cases filed against a Government Order appointing a Special Officer for managing SIAA since the three-year tenure of the last office-bearers including actors Vishal, Nasser and Karthi had come to an end on October 18, 2018 as they had got elected in 2015.

The Registrar of Societies had on June 19 passed an order against conduct of elections to the association. However, Justice P.D. Audikesavalu had stayed the Registrar’s order on June 21 and permitted the association to conduct the elections with a rider that the results should not be declared until the disposal of the cases before the court.

Thereafter, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh held a special sitting at his Besant Nagar residence on June 22 (a Saturday) and ordered police protection for the election. The orders obtained during the eleventh hour led to many members including actor Rajinikanth complain that he did not receive the postal ballot on time and was therefore unable to cast his vote.

After all these interim orders, cases relating to conduct of elections as well as the appointment of special officer were clubbed together and listed for final hearing before Justice Kalyanasundaram who reserved his verdict in November last.