Naadha Vinodhini award presented to physically challenged artist

Sarita Dwivedi who lost both her hands and a leg paints with her mouth

The contours, the colours and the lines in the paintings showcase the dexterous hand of a painter at work, except that the paintings were not executed with a hand but with the mouth of physically challenged artist Sarita Dwivedi. Ms. Sarita who lost both her hands and one leg due to an electric shock in her childhood has overcome the odds of losing her hands and legs to become a prolific painter. The hundreds of paintings have won her one international award and four national awards.

Ms. Sarita added to her portfolio of international and national awards, the ‘Naadha Vinodhini’ award presented by Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academi at the Music and Yoga Day celebration held in the city on Tuesday. The physically challenged artist said her parents, particularly her mother, motivated her to become a painter and an independent person despite the tragedy she suffered. Ms. Sarita is working in the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India and is also a brand ambassador for the company.

Madras High Court Judge Anita Sumanth, who was the chief guest, conferred the title ‘Naadha Vinodhini’ on Ms. Sarita. Bharatanatyam dancer V.P. Dhananjayan also lauded the young painter as a role model.

The function concluded with a Guru Smaranam performance by vocalist Udayalur Kalyanaraman. N. Subramanian, founder of Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academi, welcomed the chief guest.