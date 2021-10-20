Murder accused from West Bengal, hiding in Chennai arrested by city police

After escaping from West Bengal, he was working in Chennai as a daily wage labourer

The Chennai city police apprehended a 27-year-old murder accused from West Bengal on October 18. The murder accused identified as J. Obaidur Rahman of Birbham district in West Bengal had escaped from the State and was working in the city as a daily wage labourer in a construction site.

A police official of Manali New Town said that a few days ago a team of police officials from West Bengal sought the help of the city police about a murder accused who was absconding from the State and was hiding in this area. Based on the photos and identification provided by the West Bengal Police and the CCTV cameras fitted near a construction site, a police team identified the accused. He was later arrested and steps are being taken to hand him over to the West Bengal police.

The accused after committing the crime in July had escaped along with his wife and the couple were recruited by the contractor to work in a construction site in the Manali New Town a month ago, the police official added.