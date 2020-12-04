Murder suspect nabbed after 20 years

He and two others allegedly murdered their employer in Ramapuram in 1999

Th Valsaravakkam police have managed to arrest the main accused in a murder case of Ramapuram in July 1999. Two of his accomplices who jumped bail after surrendering in the courts soon after committing the crime were also nabbed.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal had directed all the police stations to nab the suspects who had been reported absconding for over 20 years and those who had non-bailable warrants against them. Harikiran Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, T. Nagar, asked Mahimai Veeran, Valsaravakkam Assistant Commissioner of Police to identify such cases.

One such case was the murder of Deenadayalan in Ramapuram in 1999. According to the police, the prime accused Manivasagam was working under Deenadayalan. He was not paid properly and Deenadayalan reportedly misbehaved with Manivasagam’s wife too. “Angered by this, Manivasagam plotted to murder Deenadayalan with the help of Vinith Raj and Arivanantham. They went to Deenadayalan’s house and under the pretext of having drinks with him, they smothered him with a pillow,” said Mr. Mahimai Veeran.

The three fled the scene with Deenadayalan’s gold chain. “Manivasagam went missing after the crime. Vinithraj and Arivanandam surrendered in Chengalpattu and Thoothukudi courts respectively,” he said.

After a few years, Arivanantham and Vinith jumped bail and they had a non-bailable warrant against them. “We formed a team comprising Valsaravakkam inspector Amudha, sub-inspector Ramesh Kannan and head constable Hemanth Kumar. With the help of informants, they managed to nab the three. They have been remanded in judicial custody,” said Mr. Mahimai Veeran.