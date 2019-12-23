Muktha Films celebrates 60 years

As part of their 60th year celebrations, production house Muktha Films honoured several artistes and technicians, who have been associated with them over the decades.

Muktha Films was founded in 1961 by producer and director Muktha Srinivasan, along with his brother Muktha V. Ramaswamy. They produced around 42 films.

“There was little reliance on technology back in the 1960s or 1970s, and technicians had a large part to play in how smoothly films were made. We wanted to honour everyone associated with us and recognise their dedication and commitment,” said Muktha S. Ravi.

Speaking on the occassion, Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan said Muktha Srinivasan had carved a niche for himself in the film industry.

Senior BJP leader L. Ganesan said that it was heartening to see the number of people who remembered Muktha Srinivasan and his contributions to the Tamil film industry.

Actors Sivakumar, Suganya, Bhagyaraj, Sivakumar, Sacchu, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Vani Sree were present at the event.

Recalling her association with Muktha Srinivasan, actress Sowcar Janaki said that he was responsible for introducing and nurturing the careers of several actors and technicians.