MTC directed to pay ₹2.58 lakh as compensation

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has directed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay ₹2.58 lakh compensation to a carpenter who sustained injuries in an accident nearly four years ago.
In his petition, Manikandan said on October 4, 2015 he was riding his motorcycle on the East Coast Road.
Opposite Prathana Theatre in Vettuvankeni, an MTC bus hit his vehicle. Manikandan sustained grievous injuries, and sought compensation from the MTC, alleging that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver.
Denying the allegations, the MTC said the motorcycle was ridden at a great speed from the opposite direction.
The Tribunal noted that Manikandan had proved his case through the FIR which mentioned the bus driver as the accused for the alleged offence, while the driver had not taken steps to quash it.
