Chennai

MTC directed to pay ₹2.58 lakh as compensation

more-in

Tribunal blames bus driver for the accident that took place in 2015 on ECR

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has directed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay ₹2.58 lakh compensation to a carpenter who sustained injuries in an accident nearly four years ago.

In his petition, Manikandan said on October 4, 2015 he was riding his motorcycle on the East Coast Road.

Opposite Prathana Theatre in Vettuvankeni, an MTC bus hit his vehicle. Manikandan sustained grievous injuries, and sought compensation from the MTC, alleging that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver.

Denying the allegations, the MTC said the motorcycle was ridden at a great speed from the opposite direction.

The Tribunal noted that Manikandan had proved his case through the FIR which mentioned the bus driver as the accused for the alleged offence, while the driver had not taken steps to quash it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 1:11:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mtc-directed-to-pay-258-lakh-as-compensation/article30655128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY