MRTS to give up one line between Fort and Beach stations as RBI refuses to cede land

Five tracks are available between Chennai Fort and Chennai Beach with three tracks branching from the Egmore section and two for MRTS towards Fort; Beach-Egmore fourth line likely to be ready by March 

October 10, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Srikanth
One of the tracks between Beach and Fort will be used for operating freight, mail and express trains. 

One of the tracks between Beach and Fort will be used for operating freight, mail and express trains.  | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The fourth line project being executed by Southern Railway between Chennai Beach and Egmore is progressing at a fast pace with the railway officials confident of completing the work within seven months. The Southern Railway had announced that the fourth line project work would be completed by March next year, when the the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services were truncated at Chintadripet railway station from Beach station. 

However, once the fourth line project is completed, the MRTS trains would be operated on a single line between Fort and Beach, as one of the two tracks used at present would be set aside for the operating freight, mail and express trains. At present, five tracks are available between Chennai Fort and Chennai Beach with three tracks branching from the Egmore section and two for MRTS towards Fort. 

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the inability to get a portion of land from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was the reason for the MRTS having to give up one line between Fort and Beach.   

This development of using one of the tracks between Fort and Beach from MRTS would cause operational constraints in the frequency of MRTS train services in the future, say retired loco pilots and commuters. However, senior railway officials pointed out that it was only a short section and there would not be any issues relating to operational problems in terms of frequency. 

The railway officials said they tried pointing out the importance of the railway project even through the Ministry of Finance to get the portion of the land but the RBI had refused to part with the land.  

Giving an update of the fourth line project work in progress, Mr. Guganesan said about 70% of the platform shelters at the MRTS lines at Parktown and Fort railway stations had been dismantled along with platform walls. Similarly, the lines in the section have been dismantled and the sleepers and rails removed and shifted to the Royapuram yard. At present, construction and  modification in the bridge work has been completed as also pile work was in progress along the Cooum for facilitating construction of the fourth line between Fort and Egmore.

