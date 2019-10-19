Motorists seek markings on new speed-breaker

Due to the lack zebra-markings, a week-old speed-breaker at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Seventh Avenue Road in Ashok Nagar is doing the opposite of what it is meant to do. It is posing a threat to the safety of motorists, who say they are able to see the speed-breaker only when they get closer to it.

Besides, the steel barricades at the intersection blocks the view of the speed-breaker, from a distance. Further, motorists say, the trees near the intersection are overgrown and they block light emanating from the LED street lamps, and this also a factor contributing to the poor visibility of the speed breaker.

“We slam on the brakes the moment we realise that there is a speed-breaker. During the rainy season, when roads are slippery, this is quite risky,” says K. Sanjay, a resident Ashok Nagar.

It is a busy intersection as the Regional Transport Office - (Chennai South) is located nearby. The department uses 11th Avenue to issue permits for vehicles. Similarly, tankers belonging to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board frequent this stretch. Moreover, rash driving is common at the intersection as 11th Avenue Road is wide. Residents say a traffic police personnel needs to be deployed at the intersection.

“The speed-breaker will be given a zebra marking at the earliest. Besides, additional safety features like reflectors and signboards will be installed,” says a Corporation official.