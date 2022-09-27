Motorists on the skids as sudden rain leaves dug-up stretches slushy 

Roads in Royapuram, T Nagar waterlogged after short spell of rain; motorists struggle as storm-water drain work is under way; IMD says weather system in the Bay triggered rain; parts of city expected to receive thunderstorms till tomorrow

Pedestrians had a tough time as water stagnated on several major roads like Anna Salai in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

After a few days of relatively warm weather, sudden heavy showers lashed the city on Monday evening, leaving many roads flooded and causing havoc in areas where storm-water drain work is in progress and carriageway is already restricted.

The rain, which started around Monday afternoon, lasted an hour in many places. Nungambakkam recorded 3.1 cm of rainfall till 5.30 p.m. Rain gauges in several other places recorded two hours of rainfall. While YMCA Nandanam recorded nearly 4 cm of rainfall, Anna University saw 3 cm. NIOT Pallikaranai, MRC Nagar and Taramani received 1 cm of rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

Residents of Royapuram complained that rainwater stagnated on the arterial roads in the area even after a short spell of rain.

M.K. Babu Sundaram, former councillor, said people had to drive on flooded Ramanujam Koodam Street and J.P. Koil Street in Royapuram. The storm-water drain work had just started in Ramanujam Koodam Street.

“When I made a representation to the Greater Chennai Corporation last month, I was told that roads were in good condition and there would not be any water stagnation. But they were flooded within a few hours,” he said.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman said the roads such as Motilal Street were slushy with ankle-deep water and vehicles were stuck in the slush because of the work on storm-water drains. “Residents requested officials in the Central region to visit the streets to resolve civic issues before the monsoon. But the officials have not yet visited our area to inspect the progress of the work,” said Mr. Jayaraman.

More rain likely

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast that scattered rain over the State will continue till Thursday. Nearly 23 districts, including Salem, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Dindigul may experience isolated heavy rain till Wednesday.

Chennai is expected to receive thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in some areas till Wednesday.

Officials said a cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level and an associated trough over T.N. region triggered such rainfall.

In places like Chennai and north Tamil Nadu, accumulated heat for the past few days had led to convective activity and moderate rain.