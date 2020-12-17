Motorists fall in line at ‘zero traffic violation’ junctions

“We are trying to make the violators realise the mistake and giving them an opportunity to correct themselves,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, N.Kannan.

All the vehicles at Spencer Plaza signal could be seen stopping behind the Stop Line on Wednesday.

Policemen at the junction were picking up the motorists without helmets to the side of to tell the erring drivers to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. It is one of the four 'zero traffic violation junctions'.

Anna Arch, Madhavaram Roundtana and Thiruvanmiyur junction are the other three. At these junctions, 10 police personnel from traffic wing and 10 more from Armed Reserve and Tamilnadu Special Police are deployed everyday from 6 a.m to 10 p.m to educate motorists about traffic rules and road safety.

To make it comprehensive, the grids have been painted and CCTV cameras have been made functional. Signboards are put up to teach motorists and pedestrians the rules they should follow at these junctions. Later this week, the city police will stop advise and start levying fine.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has inspected these junctions everyday since the introduction of the project last Saturday and has given various instructions to improve the road traffic system, sources said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, N.Kannan told The Hindu, “The objective is to ensure compliance of traffic rules voluntarily. Previously one or two policemen will be posted at these junctions and they were unable to nab the hundreds of violators. Now we have more strength in the junctions to identify violators. We are not punishing them at these junctions though we are taking punitive action at other places. We are trying to make the violators realise the mistake and giving them an opportunity to correct themselves.”

“After a week's time, We will begin penalising the violators who cross the zero violation traffic junctions and thereafter will extend similar junctions to other areas,” he said.

Triple riding youth

Viewing the menace of triple riding and rash driving by youngsters seriously, Chennai Traffic Police along with law and order police will nab the revellers/ violators who create ruckus on city roads.

Mr. Aggarwal has issued necessary instructions to law and order police to take strict action against youth who indulge in triple riding revelry. A senior police officer said, “Sometimes, the youngsters with colored hair are found creating nuisance on public roads without bothering about other road users. They are also found involved in criminal activities and have escaped in high-end vehicles. Now, both law and order and traffic police have been instructed to nab such errant bikers.”