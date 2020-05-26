Chennai

Motorist taken for a rooftop ride after car hits him

A vegetable wholesale dealer on Sunday hit a two-wheeler near Maduravoyal with his car, and tried to speed away without realising that the rider he hit had fallen on the vehicle’s roof.

The victim Ranjitkumar was rescued after the police chased down and intercepted the vehicle.

The police said Ranjitkumar, 27, of Ayapakkam, was riding to his workplace at Vanagaram, when he was hit by the car driven by Ganeshamoorthy, who was on his way to Thirumazhisai Market, on Vanagaram-Ambattur Road.

Without realising that Ranjitkumar was on the vehicle’s roof, Ganesamoorthy sped away. The traffic police chased the vehicle for a few kilometres before finally stopping it.

Victim hospitalised

Ranjitkumar was rushed to the hospital.

The Koyambedu traffic police registered a case and the investigation is on.

