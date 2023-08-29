HamberMenu
Motorist killed after ramming into stationary mini-van on CTH Road in Chennai

The 23-year-old was killed, while a pillion rider and another individual who was standing by the road side, escaped with minor injuries

August 29, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old electrician was killed after he hit a stationary mini-van on the Chennai Tiruvallur High Road in Padi on the night of Monday, August 28, 2023. The Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Traffic Police said S. Vignesh, a resident of Villvakkam, was proceeding on a two-wheeler along with his friend R. Yuvaraj of the same locality, on CTH Road at around 11.45 p.m. when he lost control of his speeding vehicle and collided with a mini-van parked along the median of the road in Padi, where some workers were engaged in road repair work. In the impact, Vignesh, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained a head injury and was killed on the spot, while the pillion rider Yuvaraj, as well as another person, Elumalai, who was standing near the van for road repair work escaped with minor injuries. 

The Thirumangalam police on being alerted, went to the site of the accident and sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

