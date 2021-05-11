Chennai

Motorcycle thief arrested

A vehicle lifter was arrested on Tuesday in M.K.B. Nagar police station limits.

The police said R. Suresh Kumar, a resident of M.K.B. Nagar lodged a complaint that his bike parked on April 13 night near his house went missing the next morning. Based on his complaint, the police sifted through the CCTV footage and tracked the accused who was identified Zaheer Hussain, 32, of Damodharan Nagar, Vyasarpadi.

Zaheer Hussain was arrested and six stolen bikes were seized from him. During investigation, the police found that he had stolen the bikes from Vyasaparpadi and surrounding areas. He has criminal cases on him for thefts in Seven Wells and Elephant Gate police stations.

