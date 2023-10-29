HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More than 50 suburban train services cancelled Beach-Chengalpattu section on October 31

To make up for the cancelled services, the Southern Railway will operate 16 special train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu railway stations

October 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
This is being done to facilitate engineering works for the fixing of steel girders as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project. Photo: File

This is being done to facilitate engineering works for the fixing of steel girders as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project. Photo: File | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Southern Railway has cancelled more than 50 suburban train services on Tuesday on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section. In a press release, the Chennai Division said to facilitate engineering works for the fixing of steel girders as part of the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project between Velachery and St. Thomas Mount stations, 53 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been cancelled between 10.45 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. on Tuesday. To make up for the cancelled services, the Southern Railway will operate 16 special train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu railway stations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.