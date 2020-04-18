More establishments to be allowed to resume operations

In a bid to strengthen delivery of essential services during the lockdown for COVID-19, the Chennai Corporation has decided to permit a few more establishments to resume operations.

At present, the Corporation has permitted 652 commercial establishments to deliver essential services in the city. On Saturday, the civic body announced that companies could get clearance online at www.chennaicorporation. gov.in. “Applications will be processed and finalised on the same day. All activities permitted under the government orders will be allowed. Passes given under such categories are valid till May 3. Further clarification can be given only after the government’s announcement on Monday,” said G. Prakash, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

The Corporation has permitted various service providers, including commercial establishments, autonomous bodies, factories and Central government agencies to resume operations. These include private establishments serving the Chennai Metro Rail communication systems and companies manufacturing masks, medical equipment, pharmaceutical products and food processing equipment.

Nearly 5,000 employees of the 652 companies have been allowed to venture out. Once the Corporation allows more companies to resume operations, the number of workers on the streets is expected to exceed 25,000.

The Corporation officials said around 25% of the companies and commercial establishments in the city were eligible to get permission to operate under the essential services category. The city has more than 75,000 commercial establishments employing over 10 lakh people. In the past few days, transportation of employees had become a major challenge.

On Friday, many Corporation employees were not allowed to board MTC buses from various parts of the city.

“We were not allowed to board the special bus operated for government employees. They asked us to get down, claiming that the buses were only for Secretariat staff,” said an employee of the Corporation.