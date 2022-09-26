More complaints pour in against imposter arrested in job racket

The Hindu Bureau September 26, 2022 20:53 IST

Nearly 20 complaints have been lodged against an accused who was arrested recently by SRMC Police for cheating a doctor after posing as an IAS officer.

The SRMC police arrested L. Sasikumar, 46, a native of Edyapatti, Salem district, for posing as an IAS officer and cheating public and his associate R.Natarajan, 48, a dismissed constable, based on the complaint from a doctor.

The police said Dr. Selvakumar, professor of neurology who is resident of Ekkattuthangal, his friends, who helped him sell a land in Coimbatore, introduced him to Natraj of Ramnad, and then, Sasikumar. Sasikumar claimed that he was influential in Delhi and would be able to get him membership in the National Medical Commission. Sasikumar demanded a few crores of rupees to get the post and took ₹70 lakhs as advance in December 2019.

Police said they received 20 more complaints against him for cheating. He had cheated jewellers in north India after taking commission for getting contract to supply gold to the government for “gold for thali scheme” and also cheated two other firms promising to get contracts to supply sanitisers to the government.