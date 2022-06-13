More cases of crimes against women registered

DGP says the rise in the number reflects the confidence of the victims in the police force

There has been an increase in the number of cases of crimes against women registered between January and April this year compared to the corresponding period last year, thanks to better awareness on the issue and faster response of the police, sources said.

According to data put out by the police department, between January and April last year, the number of POCSO rape cases reported was 879. This number shot up to 1,060 between January and April this year. Similarly, 137 rapes cases were reported last year during the period and 148 cases this year. As many as 307 molestation cases were reported last year and 407 such cases reported in the corresponding period this year.

Director-General of Police(DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said although the figures could reflect the rise in the number of crimes, they also showed that the police were more sensitive about such cases. He said due to the transparent and swift action by the police, the victims were coming out without fear or apprehension. Stringent action such as arrest, detention under Goondas Act and swift prosecution were being taken up in such cases.

Mr. Babu said: “We have introduced the ‘ Kaaval Uthavi“ application. This is a step in the right direction. A lonely woman who is in distress can be tracked minute by minute through police network by a relative and by the control room police officials. Awareness programmes in schools and colleges on crimes against women are being conducted throughout the State.”

A separate wing, headed by K. Vanniaperumal, Additional Director General of Police, is functioning to deal with the issues relating to crimes against women and children. To sensitise the public on the issues, 466 awareness rallies and 42,359 awareness programmes were conducted in public places regarding the crimes against women and children.

Since May 1, the women’s helpline (181) has received 11,778 calls, the Child Helpline (1098) 39,758 calls and Kaavalan SOS 15,246 calls and the police had attended to all these calls. Nearly 800 help desks for women are functioning in Tamil Nadu. Periodical review of 723 POCSO Act cases was undertaken which resulted in conviction in 86 cases. In other cases, charge sheets were filed and inquiry was on.

One cyber crime police station unit is functioning at the CWC Headquarters, Chennai. Nearly 6,000 online complaints and 3,072 child pornography reports were investigated and 81 cases registered. As many as 1,542 CWPOs ( Child Welfare Police Officers) are functioning in the State to deal with the crimes against children in an efficient manner, said a policy note.