More abandoned quarries are being identified as buffer water sources for Chennai: Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru

He says Tamil Nadu will not face water shortage issues during the summer, and all municipal corporations have been instructed to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply

February 29, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru chairing an advisory meeting on Thursday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru chairing an advisory meeting on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State will not face water shortage issues during summer this year. All municipal corporations must take measures to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply in the State, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Thursday.

The Minister, who chaired an advisory meeting with department officials, noted that the officials have been instructed to take steps to facilitate adequate drinking water supply and repair leaky pipelines and motor pumps. While the city is being supplied with nearly 1,040 million litres of water a day (mld), about 2,071 mld of water is being supplied to various corporations and local bodies through the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

For Chennai, more abandoned quarries are being identified as buffer drinking water sources. Quarries in Tirusulam with 5-mld capacity have been identified and more potential sites are being identified to use if required this summer.

Addressing presspersons about a dip in supply from the Veeranam tank, Mr. Nehru said water from the recently inaugurated 150-mld desalination plant in Nemmeli was being used to make up for the water loss from Veeranam. Regarding the projects to be taken up in north Chennai, he said the State government had allotted funds for the improvement of water supply and sewerage infrastructure in the region. The TWAD Board has completed 70-80 retrofitting schemes to improve existing infrastructure and provide better water supply in the State, he added.

Mr. Nehru also instructed officials to coordinate with other line agencies to minimise damage to roads while digging for other developmental work.

