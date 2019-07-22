‘Monitoring of canteens needs to improve’

Former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy said the Amma Canteens were modelled on the canteen functioning on Pookara Street at Saidapet for poor people. It was during his tenure as Mayor that the scheme was launched. “I requested Amma to sell PDS rice to the Corporation at ₹1 for the scheme. I told her that 66 idlis could be made using one kilo of rice and that it could be a profitable venture. She agreed,” he said.

“We proposed web monitoring of Amma Canteens. But it was not done. Monitoring should improve. Our proposal to permit sponsors for the food in Amma Canteens has also not been implemented properly. Rich people were willing to sponsor. Any person would be permitted to pay money in advance to the Amma Canteens in their neighbourhood in the morning and visitors would get food free of cost that day. Such proposals may improve conditions,” he said.

Staff strength

Former Chennai Corporation floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the RO plants were not operating at many canteens. “Amma started the canteen with a noble intention. After her death, the staff strength in many canteens have been halved. Currently, the Corporation Heath Department runs the canteens. As health officials have to maintain public health, running the canteens is challenging. It may need a separate department,” he said.