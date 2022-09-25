Molotov cocktail hurled at RSS functionary’s house in Chennai

Bandobust arrangements have been beefed up around the functionary’s house

Bandobust arrangements have been beefed up around the functionary’s house

Unidentified persons allegedly hurled a molotov cocktail at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary's house in Chitlapakkam in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said at 3.30 am, two persons came on a bike to the house of Seetharaman on Rajeshwari street and hurled the molotov cocktail, which caused the explosion of a car parked in front of the house. Seetharaman and his family rushed out of the house and put out the fire.

Other functionaries gathered before the house.

Bandobust arrangements have been beefed up around the house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai K. Josh Thangaiah and other officials inspected the spot and conducted investigation. After analysing CCTV footage, the police have launched a hunt to nab the suspects.