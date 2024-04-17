GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi has failed to fulfil promises: G. Ramakrishnan

April 17, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) leader G. Ramakrishnan campaigning at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Wednesday. 

CPI(M) leader G. Ramakrishnan campaigning at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil most of the promises he made to the people, said CPI(M) Polit Bureau member G. Ramakrishnan.

He went on a door-to-door election campaign in the thickly populated Dharmapuram colony in Valluvar Kottam for DMK Chennai Central candidate Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday.

Mr. Modi had promised to create two crore jobs for unemployed youth every year, improve education and decrease the cost of household products, and ensure social harmony. As per his promise, the Prime Minister should have created 20 crore jobs, but on the contrary six crore jobs had been lost, he charged. 

Mr. Ramakrishnan also talked about the electoral bonds and said they were used for turning black money into white money. The Supreme Court had struck it down but the Prime Minister claimed that electoral bonds had helped in curbing black money, he said. As many as 33 companies which had gone bust had donated over ₹500 crore to the BJP which showed these companies benefited by donating to the ruling party, he charged further. 

Accompanied by Mr. Maran and cadre of INC and VCK, Mr. Ramakrishnan covered all the 12 streets with more than 1,500 houses in the locality.

