Mobile snatchers in Chennai caught after their bike crashes into median

Two people fleeing on a bike after snatching a mobile phone were caught, after their bike hit a pedestrian and crashed into a median on 100 Feet Road in Velachery on Tuesday.

Police sources said a city resident, Mohan was riding his bike from Pallikaranai. When he neared Velachery flyover, the duo who came on a bike attacked him and snatched his mobile phone before fleeing. Mohan chased them on his bike and the duo’s bike hit a woman Shalini, 29, of Velachery while she was crossing 100 Feet Road. She escaped with minor injuries. However, the duo fell down on the road after they lost control of the bike and rammed into the median. Members of the public caught the duo and handed them over to Velachery Police.

The accused were identified as Pradeep alias Prathiviraj, 24 and Balaji alias Karuppu Balaji, 19. The duo had criminal cases at the Thiruverkadu and Arambakkam police stations for drug peddling and assault.