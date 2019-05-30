Mobile phone tower inside HC campus soon

Poor mobile phone connectivity inside the Madras High Court campus may become a thing of the past when the court reopens after summer vacation on June 3 as work is afoot to erect a giant mobile phone tower on the campus. The initiative by the administration has brought smiles on the faces of lawyers, litigants and court staff. Unlike in the past, when lawyers were heavily dependant on hardbound books, it has become a trend of late for many of them to search for case laws on their mobile phones, tablets and laptops right inside the court halls and produce them before the judges for perusal. However, the absence of net connectivity hinders such process.

While mobile phones work well inside some court halls, they do not pick signals in others. In an attempt to address the problem, the court administration had decided to erect a phone tower on the campus. “We are confident of completing the work by this weekend. Once completed, it would provide seamless connectivity,” an employee involved in the process said.