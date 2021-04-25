Mobile phone snatchers held in Anna Nagar

Personnel from the Anna Nagar police station on Saturday arrested two bike-borne suspects for mobile phone snatching.

The police identified the suspects as R. Harishkumar, 19, of Virugambakkam, and M. Jana, 19, of Madurantakam. They were arrested after a complaint from Sam Melwin, 30, of Thirumangalam. While the complainant was walking near the Anna Nagar Roundtana on Friday, the duo snatched his mobile phone. They stole another phone in Choolaimedu the same day. The police recovered the two phonesfrom them.

In another case, the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW), Anna Nagar, arrested two suspects, identified as K. Deenadayalan, 28, of Choolaimedu, and R. Prem, 20, of Maduravoyal, for allegedly possessing ganja for the purpose of selling.

About 1.7 kg of ganja and a two-wheeler were seized from them. The PEW, St. Thomas Mount, seized 700 litres of spirit stocked at a house in Kilkattalai and arrested Dinakaran, 40, who stocked it for illegal purposes.