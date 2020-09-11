Chennai

Mobile phone snatchers held in Adyar

The Adyar police on Thursday arrested five suspects, who allegedly indulged in mobile phone snatching in Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur.

The police said at 7.30 a.m. on September 3, while L. Sathyavani, 25, was walking towards Indira Nagar, two bike-borne suspects snatched her mobile and fled.

Police traced the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and arrested J. Dinesh, 35, and M. Deenadayalan, 56.

During interrogation, they told the police that they stole mobile phones and sold narcotic drugs at several places in Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar.

Their associates, S. Moinudeen, 20, S. Rahim, 20, and Sahib Hussain, 19, were also arrested. Six mobile phones, a few narcotic tablets and a bike were seized from them.

