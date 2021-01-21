Chennai

MNM likely to release election manifesto on February 21

Makkal Needhi Maiam is expected to release its election manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections on February 21 when the party will celebrate its fourth founding day. The party was founded by actor Kamal Haasan in 2018.

Speaking to The Hindu, former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who is in-charge of drafting the party’s manifesto, said the manifesto will expand on the key promises that Mr. Haasan has made already such as monthly wage for housewives, free computer with high speed connectivity in each household to enable the people get government services and so on. Dr. Babu said that ‘the bullet points will be elaborated on’.

“We announced that there would be a Ministry of Possibilities — but what will it do? That will be detailed in the manifesto,” he said. He added that while few announcements have already been made, the party manifesto will also have a few surprises in store. “The novelty of the manifesto will be in terms of ideas and will also detail how it will be implemented,” he said. The manifesto committee has been reportedly outsourcing ideas from the public.

Party sources said that a massive public meeting will likely be held in one of the four cities — Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore or Tiruchi. The party leaders believe that Mr. Haasan could be expected to announce party’s candidates and also his decision about the party’s alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections.

