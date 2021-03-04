MNM founder unveils manifesto

It promises 50 lakh jobs for youth, incentives for young entrepreneurs

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan unveiled the party’s election manifesto specifically for women, youth welfare and development of sports hours before he began his election campaign in Alandur on Wednesday.

Mr. Haasan is expected to contest from Alandur, a constituency once represented by former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.

The manifesto promised 50 lakh jobs for youth, incentives for young entrepreneurs, women-only banks in each district, 50% reservation for women in the State uniformed services and making jallikattu an international spectator sport.

Besides this, single mothers will receive help to develop skills, education and socio-economic support.

‘Non-committal about allies’

Mr. Haasan was non-committal about alliance partners. “There are many parties that are coming to us. I don’t want to give you guess work. When it happens, I will tell you,” he told journalists.

Asked if he is speaking with the Congress, he said, “There are many such speculations. We will let you know.” He added that it was true that he had shaken hands with AISMK leader Sarathkumar, but nothing had been finalised.

While the Congress is encountering a setback in seat-sharing talks with the DMK, its leader Rahul Gandhi had recently said he likes Mr. Haasan as a “secular” person.

Meanwhile, V. Ponraj, aide of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, joined the MNM and was appointed one of the vice-presidents.