MNM founder unveils manifesto

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan unveiled the party’s election manifesto specifically for women, youth welfare and development of sports hours before he began his election campaign in Alandur on Wednesday.
Mr. Haasan is expected to contest from Alandur, a constituency once represented by former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran.
The manifesto promised 50 lakh jobs for youth, incentives for young entrepreneurs, women-only banks in each district, 50% reservation for women in the State uniformed services and making jallikattu an international spectator sport.
Besides this, single mothers will receive help to develop skills, education and socio-economic support.
‘Non-committal about allies’
Mr. Haasan was non-committal about alliance partners. “There are many parties that are coming to us. I don’t want to give you guess work. When it happens, I will tell you,” he told journalists.
Asked if he is speaking with the Congress, he said, “There are many such speculations. We will let you know.” He added that it was true that he had shaken hands with AISMK leader Sarathkumar, but nothing had been finalised.
While the Congress is encountering a setback in seat-sharing talks with the DMK, its leader Rahul Gandhi had recently said he likes Mr. Haasan as a “secular” person.
Meanwhile, V. Ponraj, aide of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, joined the MNM and was appointed one of the vice-presidents.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath