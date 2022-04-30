Minister urges commuters to use public transport

Special Correspondent April 30, 2022 21:18 IST

Sivasankar says it is necessary to ensure sustainable energy for the future

Minister for Transport S. S. Sivasankar urged commuters to cultivate the habit of using public transport to ensure sustainable energy for the future. Speaking at the valedictory of the month-long Saksham 2022 oil and gas conservation programme on Saturday, he said that oil was like time and once consumed, it could not be replenished and said that by taking public transport, commuters should act as responsible citizens. The Minister handed over the awards and cash prizes to best State Transport Units for implementation of fuel conservation with record mileage. He distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held during this month. V. C. Asokan, Executive Director and State Head (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC); K. Sailendra, Executive Director (Regional Services), IOC; A. M. Santhosh Kumar, Chief Regional Co-ordinator, PCRA - Southern Region; Pushp Kumar Nayyar, Head (Retail), South – BPCL; Sanjay Mathur, Zonal Head - South Zone, HPCL; and Rajiv Lochan Pal, Zonal General Manager, GAIL, were present.



