Mild rains likely in parts of T.N. on Tuesday; IMD forecasts spike in day temperature due to dry weather

February 26, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

A weak trough may bring mild rains in parts of south coastal, delta districts and Karaikal on Tuesday. With ‘winter’ set to bid adieu to the region in a few days, the India Meteorological Department has forecast a spike in maximum temperature for the next few days as a mark of transition period.

With dry weather expected to get prolonged for a week and summer around the corner, the department has forecast that day temperature is likely to increase by two or three degree Celsius above normal at isolated pockets. A bulletin noted that residents may experience uncomfortable weather particularly over interior areas for the next few days.

On Monday too, none of the weather stations recorded rainfall till 6 p.m. P.Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, said a weak weather system would trigger light rains of one or two cm in isolated places on Tuesday. As winter is set to officially end in a couple of days, moisture and cloud cover would drop over Tamil Nadu leading to more sunlight penetration and weak winds.

With no cloud development to aid convective activity and rains, the day temperature is set to rise owing to dry weather till March 3. The winds are oscillating between easterlies and southerlies, which is typical during such transition period.

On Monday, the day temperature had gone up to 37 degree Celsius in Erode and Madurai, which is higher by two to three degree Celsius than average. These weather stations recorded the highest day temperature in the State for the day.

The State has so far received an overall rainfall of nearly 5.2 cm, which is 119% more than its average of 2.3 cm since January 1. Most districts had either registered excess or normal rainfall so far this year except for a few districts like Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri and Sivaganga districts till Monday.

The department has forecast that Chennai would experience a maximum temperature of 33 to 34 degree Celsius, which is above its normal temperature, till Wednesday.