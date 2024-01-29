Michaung-hit roadside garden on Valluvar Kottam Road yet to be mended

January 29, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Collective consciousness is often a sieve: it cannot retain the details of a disaster that is less than life-redefining.

By failing to undo a damage caused by Michaung, Greater Chennai Corporation seems to be ensuring the cyclone does not sink to the bottom of Chennai’s collective consciousness under the leaden weight of quotidian distractions.

A section of the roadside garden lining the outer rim of Valluvar Kottam on Valluvar Kottam Road wears a dishevelled look.

At the garden, using a tree as a crowbar, Michaung had pried open the compound wall that carries grilles.

The bent grille and part of the wall are jutting into the pavement and the pointed rods in the metalwork are thrust dangerously forward towards any pedestrian who tries to use that pavement.

Cut into pieces and placed within the garden, the tree continues in its old haunt.

On January 23 and 26, when The Hindu Downtown visited this spot, there were no signs of any mending work being initiated. Even at the time of this article going to print, there was no change in the situation.