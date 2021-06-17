Metrowater MD inspects work at 150 mld desalination plant in Nemmeli

Measures will be taken to complete construction of desalination plant with a capacity to treat 150 million litres of sea water a day (mld) at Nemmeli and laying of distribution pipeline till Pallavaram before deadline.

Chennai Metrowater Managing Director C.Vijayaraj Kumar, who inspected the desalination plant work site at Nemmeli, instructed officials and contractors to accelerate the work. Various treatment units, including sumps to store sea water, clarified water and treated water, are under construction at Nemmeli desalination plant. The 1,400 mm dia and 1,200 mm dia pipeline is being laid for a distance of 40 km to convey treated water till Pallavaram.

He also reviewed the progress of the 6.80 mld capacity storage facility and water distribution station at Sholinganallur, a press release said.