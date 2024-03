March 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Cash counters of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will function on Sunday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enable consumers to pay water and sewerage tax and charges. A press release said cash counters in depot, area offices, and CMWSSB headquarters will be open on Sunday, since it was the last day to remit tax and charges. Boxes are available in all offices to facilitate consumers to drop cheques and demand drafts. They may also pay online.