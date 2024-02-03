Metro Rail’s Light House to Poonamallee corridor likely to be opened by end of 2027

February 03, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

By the end of 2027, the corridor from Light House to Poonamallee in Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project is likely to be opened to the public. This will be of benefit particularly to commuters travelling from the west side of the city to the east.

According to officials, this will be the first corridor to become fully operational in the Phase II project.

However, the trains will not make a halt at Thirumayilai, one of the crucial stations in the corridor, in the initial stages as the construction of the station will consume more time.

Three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4), and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) are being constructed under the 116-km Phase II project undertaken at a cost of ₹61,843 crore.

In the Phase II project, priority has been given to corridor 4, which starts from Poonamallee, passes along numerous locations, including Kaatupakkam, Iyyappanthangal, Porur, Alapakkam, Valasaravakkam, Vadapalani, Power House, Kodambakkam, Panagal Park, Nandanam, Boat Club, Thirumayilai, Kutchery Road, and ends at Light House.

Chennai Metro Rail will open the corridor in phases, starting from the Poonamallee to Porur Junction stretch, which is expected to become operational by the end of 2025. The stretch from Porur to Power House is expected to be opened in the following year.

The entire corridor, including the remaining stretch, will be completed by the end of 2027.

Thirumayilai underground station

The Thirumayilai underground station is a junction that connects corridors 4 and 3. The construction work had encountered delays early on in the project to issues pertaining to tenders. The issue has been resolved, and the station work will begin shortly. However, the work will consume time as the station is massive, and comprises five entry/exit points. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

“Instead of waiting for the completion of just one [Thirumayilai] station, we are planning of skipping this station in the initial stages. The trains will run through Thirumayilai without making a halt. A year later, once the construction work is over, the trains from Poonamallee will stop at Thirumayilai too,” an official said.

The construction of tunnel began recently at Light House and Panagal Park.