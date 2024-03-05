GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro Rail hires consultant to study how the proposed Tambaram-Velachery line can be linked to phase I network

March 05, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) plans to study the feasibility of linking the proposed Tambaram-Velachery corridor to the existing phase 1 network.

Nearly five years ago, it was decided that Chennai Metro Rail will build a corridor between Tambaram and Velachery and subsequently, carried out a detailed feasibility report (DFR), and submitted it to the State government. Now, Chennai Metro Rail will update the DFR and look at how the corridor between Tambaram and Velachery can be connected with either Guindy or Little Mount. This will be a 26 km corridor.

The CMRL has hired Systra MVA Consulting (India) Private Limited as the consultant for the study to reassess the travel demand forecast for extending the line and updating the existing DFR. An agreement with the firm was signed on Tuesday, officials said.

Earlier, the corridor between Tambaram and Velachery was planned in such a way that it would be linked to Velachery MRTS. The initial study did not take into account the necessity to link with the existing Chennai Metro Rail network and hence, they have decided to execute a fresh assessment, officials said.

