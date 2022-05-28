Menstrual hygiene day observed
Medical students stage a skit on safe practices
The Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar, observed World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Saturday.
Hygienic methods of using sanitary napkins and its safe disposal, mental health during menstruation, hydration, food habits during menstruation and consulting doctors in case of severe symptoms were discussed during the event. Medical students staged a skit on the hygienic and safe practices to be followed. Nurses and housekeeping staff participated in the event.
Mangala Geetha, professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, delivered a lecture. Hospital Dean R. Jayanthi distributed iron and vitamin tablets to the workers on the occasion, a press release said.
