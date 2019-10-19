‘Mended footpath in Chetpet is now paved with a new form of danger’

Greater Chennai Corporation relaid the footpath on the 1.2 km-long Dr. Guruswamy bridge in Chetpet a month ago, but the work meant to improve the facility is said to have created a new problem. While the footpath was being relaid, the side wall was not raised correspondingly, and pedestrians point out that this has led to a situation where the fear of a pedestrian falling on to the railway track under the bridge, especially at night, is real.

After the footpath was relaid, the height of the side wall had reduced to four feet as against the stipulated six feet.

“As the height of the side wall was low, children may lean over the wall to and take a look at the wall, which is not safe. Further, the bridge does not have sufficient illumination,” says S. Rathinam, a resident of Nungambakkam.

In this connection, Corporation officials say the footpath work they undertook a month ago involved only replacement of damaged slabs. However, work on the side wall needs the approval of the Southern Railway. Because, the railways have to take precautionary steps. Once Southern Railway gives its nod, GCC will begin the construction of the side wall.