Chennai

Meeting to pay tribute to Dr. Chandramohan

A meeting has been planned at Old Seminar Hall of the Madras Medical College on Friday to pay tribute to S.M. Chandramohan, renowned senior surgical gastroenterologist, who died earlier this month. To be held at noon, speakers at the meeting would reminisce and celebrate the life of the late surgeon. Apart from his surgical acumen and expertise, Dr. Chandramohan was known for going out of his way to treat the poor and ensure rehabilitation of survivors of acid ingestion.

